ONLINE: Digital Activism and Misogynoir Transformed

press release: A virtual talk by Dr. Moya Bailey on Digital Activism. Dr. Bailey is a feminist, activist and author most known for her work #HashtagActivism and Misogynoir Transformed. In collaboration with the Robert F. and Jean E. Holtz Center for Science and Technology Studies, WUD SoPo and WUD DLS are putting together a virtual online forum on zoom where UW Students & Faculty as well as the larger Madison community can hear Dr. Bailey talk about her work & books and engage with her directly in a Q&A session.

Event website: https://union.wisc.edu/events-and-activities/event-calendar/event/moya-bailey-and-digital-activism-virtual-forum/