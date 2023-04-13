Discover Past, Present, and Future: Black Holes, Neutrinos, and Life in our Galaxy

media release: Featuring Nobel Prize winning astrophysicist UCLA Professor Andrea Ghez as well as UW-Madison luminaries, our panel will discuss the arc of discovery that unveils the secrets of the Milky Way beginning with UW-Madison Karl Jansky’s detection of radio emission from deep space. Professor Ghez will discuss the extraordinary discovery of the black hole at the center of the Milky Way.

Professor Ghez will be joined by UW-Madison Hilldale Professor Francis L. Halzen who will talk about the IceCube Neutrino Observatory and what it tells us about some of the most energetic events in the Universe.

We will wrap up by looking forward to what could be the next great discovery as Susanna Widicus Weaver, Vozza Professor of Chemistry and Astronomy, discusses her work to understand the origin of life in the Galaxy.

The discussion will be moderated by Eric Wilcots, Dean of the College of Letters & Science and Mary C. Jacoby Professor of Astronomy.

This event will be live streamed for those who prefer to attend virtually.

The event is free to attend, but registration is required for both virtual and in-person guests due to limited capacity.

