media release: In an effort to promote the Wisconsin Idea, the UW-Madison Philosophy Department sponsors a lecture series entitled "UW Philosophers at Work." Talks in the series are free and are open to everyone interested in attending. If you'd like to read an abstract of a given talk or see a video of the lecture, please click on the relevant poster.

The next talk in our series will be entitled "Disputed Questions: Thinking About What we are Arguing About" given by Professor Alan Sidelle on November 10th, at 7pm. Sidelle will deliver the talk live at the Pyle Center, but if you don't want to attend in person you can watch online (click here for zoom link).