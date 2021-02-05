ONLINE: DJs Yella, Tricey Trice

press release: From generation to generation music has been utilized by the Black Community as a form of activism, healing, and freedom of expression. From the use of negro spirituals to uplift the spirits of enslaved peoples, to the arrangement of contemporary hip-hop tracks to call out systemic racism and oppression, throughout generations music has been used by Black people to reflect their internal and external situations.

This year, the UW community will celebrate the theme Music as Medicine: Evolution of Music in the Black Community by presenting a cohesive set of programming designed to highlight the various forms of Black music such as Negro Spirituals, Jazz, Blues, Reggae, Hip Hop/Rap, Gospel, R&B, and more. We will also discuss the influence of those often ignored for their contributions to music, such as women in genres dominated by men.

Feb. 5: The ‘Battle of the Decades’ event is a virtual battle session between DJ Yella and DJ Tricey Trice. Each DJ will be given a list of decades and incorporate their own mix to show the wide variety of Black music throughout the years. Be sure to RSVP at linktr.ee/uwmadisonbcc. The link to connect will be sent prior to the event.