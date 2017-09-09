Dog Day Afternoon
Liliana's Restaurant, Fitchburg 2951 Triverton Pike, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
press release: On Saturday, September 9, we are having our annual Dog Day Afternoon Fundraiser at Liliana's Restaurant in Fitchburg. The event is open to well socialized dogs.
Throughout the event there will be a great silent auction and live music. During the day there will an obstacle course and face painting. During the evening there will be a 4 course dinner paired with wine.
We have live music throughout the day:
- 2:00 pm - Skylar Nahn
- 4:00 pm - Cliff Frederiksen and John Vitale
- 6:30pm - Johnny Widdicombe, Cliff Frederiksen, and Stan Godfriaux