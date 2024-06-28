media release: Denmark, Sweden, UK | 2003 | DCP | 177 min.

Director: Lars von Trier

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Paul Bettany, Lauren Bacall

Danish writer/director von Trier's scathing, riveting drama is set in a secluded Rocky Mountain village during the 1930s. The story follows Grace (Kidman), a woman running from her past whose presence disrupts the tightly woven fabric of the community, slowly revealing the small-town’s duplicity and bigotry. This sprawling saga, told from an outsider’s perspective with a bare minimum of sets and production design, provides viewers with an audacious challenge to American society. Kidman leads a stellar ensemble that also includes Paul Bettany, Lauren Bacall, Ben Gazzara, Philip Baker Hall, Patricia Clarkson, and James Caan.