media release: While casting waves, duo DOMi & JD Beck are reinventing jazz with their imaginative sound and youthful energy. The pair blends their individual inspirations—including 70s jazz, 2000s Pokémon soundtracks, IDM and boom bap—to create quirky music that is full of humor and tangled rhythms. DOMi & JD Beck have backed artists including Thundercat, Ariana Grande, Mac DeMarco, and more while quickly gaining a following of their own. This year they released “SMiLE,” with producer Anderson .Paak, the first single from their debut album due to hit records later this year.

