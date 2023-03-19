Mead Witter School of Music student concert. Free.

media release: DMA Piano Recital

Dominik Cambeis, piano

Ethan Moeck, saxophone

Keslie Pharis, oboe

Melissa Snell, viola

……

Program

Hot-Sonate (1930) Erwin Schulhoff (1894-1942)

Quarter note = 66

Quarter note = 112

Quarter note = 80

Quarter note = 132

Golden Hour for Alto Saxophone and Piano (2022) Lawren Brianna Ware (b. 1994)

Sonate en Ut# pour saxophone alto et piano (1943) Fernande Decruck (1896-1954)

I. Très modéré, expressif

II. Andante

III. Fileuse

IV. Nocturne et Final

Intermission

Two Rhapsodies for Oboe, Viola, and Piano (1901) Charles Martin Loeffler (1861-1935):

I. L’étang

II. La cornemuse

……

Dominik Cambeis started playing the piano at the age of 11. In his first piano competition in 2011, the national competition for young pianists (“Jugend musiziert”), he won the first prize in regional and the state round, and the second prize in the national round.

From 2013 until 2017, he was studying his Bachelor degree in the Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music under Thomas Hecht. In October 2016, he helped prepare the Yong Siew Toh Conservatory Orchestra as the soloist in Beethoven’s piano concerto No. 1 for Sir Andras Schiff. One year later, he was one of the finalists in the International Anton Rubinstein Competition in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Dominik performed Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 1 with the Staatsphilharmonie Rheinland-Pfalz in April 2018.

Between 2018 to 2020, he pursued his Master degree in the University of Missouri-Kansas City with a granted scholarship and teaching assistantship under Thomas Rosenkranz.

In November of 2018, he won the 1st Prize at the MMTA Competition (Graduate Division) and in Februar of 2020, he won the 3rd place in the Zschietzschmann Scholarship competition.

After finishing his Master’s, Dominik continued his studies in a one-year Graduate Certificate program with Neil Rutman at the University of Central Arkansas where he earned a full scholarship and graduate assistantship to prepare for his Doctoral auditions. In April, of 2022 he won the Irving Shain Beethoven competition and in October he was announced the finalist of the internal Mead Witter School of Music Concerto Competition. In February 2013, Dominik won the Irving Shain Piano and Woodwind Duo Competition. Since fall of 2021, Dominik studies his DMA degree in Piano Performance with Prof. Christopher Taylor where he holds a full scholarship and teaching assistantship.