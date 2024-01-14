Double Reed Fest
UW Humanities Building-Mills Hall 455 N. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release: Mead Witter School of Music Double Reed Faculty invite all middle and high school oboe and bassoon players to a fun-filled day of music education and performance in the state-of-the-art Hamel Music Center. Meet double reed students from all over and rehearse and perform a concert in our very own concert hall! $30.
Info
UW Humanities Building-Mills Hall 455 N. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Kids & Family, Lectures & Seminars
Arts Notices