Published in the 50th anniversary year of the landmark Title IX gender equity legislation becoming law, The Right Thing to Do is both a chronicle of the rise of women’s intercollegiate athletics in the United States and a biography of one of the movement’s leaders, Kit Saunders-Nordeen, the first director of women’s athletics at the University of Wisconsin.

When Kit arrived on the Madison campus for graduate school in 1964, competitive athletics for women was actively discouraged.

Kit established a vibrant non-varsity women’s sports program at UW. The passage of Title IX in 1972 provided a boost. Kit was named the UW’s first director of women’s intercollegiate athletics in 1974, signaling varsity status for women. Yet in 1979, the UW women’s crew famously changed clothes outside the men’s athletic director’s office – they still didn’t have a locker room.

Against this backdrop of administrative struggle, the young women athletes shined. Stars emerged, national championships were won. The public took notice. In 1990, a women’s volleyball match in Madison drew nearly 11,000 fans.

The story of Kit Saunders-Nordeen and the rise of women’s intercollegiate athletics will stir any reader who cares about sports and fair play – on and off the field.

“This is an extraordinary and well-researched book that outlines more than a generation of hopes and dreams and accomplishments of UW-Madison women athletes and the person who made it all possible— Kit Saunders-Nordeen.” —Tamara Flarup, longtime UW Women’s Sports Information Director and member of the University of Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Doug Moe has been a journalist in Wisconsin for more than four decades. His numerous publications include The World of Mike Royko, a Chicago Tribune Choice Selection of the Year; Lords of the Ring: The Triumph and Tragedy of College Boxing’s Greatest Team, runner-up for the Derleth Award for best non-fiction book of the year by a Wisconsin author; and Tommy: My Journey of a Lifetime, a collaboration with Tommy G. Thompson on the former governor’s autobiography. Visit www.dougmoe.org for more information.