Dune

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: USA | 155 min | PG-13 | HD/Digital Projection | Dir. Denis Villeneuve

Thursday, February 17, at 5:30 PM; Friday, February 18, at 8:00 PM; Saturday, February 19, at 6:00 PM

Feature adaptation of Frank Herbert's science fiction novel about the son of a noble family entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy.

Watch the trailer here:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8g18jFHCLXk

Info

Movies
608-262-1143
