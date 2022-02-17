media release: USA | 155 min | PG-13 | HD/Digital Projection | Dir. Denis Villeneuve

Thursday, February 17, at 5:30 PM; Friday, February 18, at 8:00 PM; Saturday, February 19, at 6:00 PM

Feature adaptation of Frank Herbert's science fiction novel about the son of a noble family entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy.

Watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=8g18jFHCLXk