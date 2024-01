UW Mead Witter School of Music Guest Artist Series. $15.

Joe Murphy, saxophone, and Matthew Slotkin, guitar, are Duo Montagnard. Formed in 2002, Duo Montagnard has performed over 350 concerts in 50 states, eight Canadian provinces, and 20 countries on six continents. Performing works by Stacy Garrop, Thomas Schuttenhelm, Jeremi Edwards, James Crowley, David Conte, Greg Wanamaker, Pierre Jalbert, Marc Mellits, and Alex Miller.