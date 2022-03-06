press release: Hong Kong | 1977 | 35mm | 92 min.

Director: Mei-Chun Chang; Cast: Tao-Liang Tan, Kang Chin, Ying Bai

When an emperor’s son is accused of treason against the throne, he ends up in a fight for his life against all comers. The Kung Fu craze literally entered another dimension with this swords-and-fists-in-your-face 3-D action spectacular. Beautifully restored by the 3-D Film Archive, this digital presentation gives the effects and images of Dynasty a sparkling clarity they never had in its original theatrical release.

Screenings mostly take place at 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue. Once-a-month Sunday afternoon screenings take place at the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Avenue. In accord with current UW Madison policies, masks are required for entry to our venues. All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.