media release: USA | 1974 | 35mm | 129 min.

Director: Mark Robson; Cast: Charlton Heston, Ava Gardner, George Kennedy

Heston stars as a former football star forced to choose between Gardner and Genevieve Bujold amidst a Los Angeles in ruins in Robson’s soapy epic. An all-star cast keeps things moving and grooving, with particularly vivid turns from Marjoe Gortner as a sublimely creepy grocery store clerk and Kennedy as the ultimate L.A. cop. Celebrated for innovative visual effects and a gut-punching Sensurround soundtrack, Earthquake, co-written by The Godfather creator Mario Puzo, is arguably the best of the '70s disaster films and a must-see on the big screen.

