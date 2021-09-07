RSVP for Ecopoetry as Healing Art

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

This two-part class (September 14 and 21) will explore ways of finding spiritual practice through the process of understanding and writing eco-centric poetry. We will use quotes from Ecotherapy: Healing with Nature in Mind and other sources for inspiration. Instructor: Troy Hess. Fee $30. Register by September 7. Meet in the outdoor classroom.

