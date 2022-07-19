Edible Insects: A Journey to the Future of Food

The Bur Oak 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: When you think "What should I eat for dinner?" at the end of the day, insects probably aren't the first thing that comes to mind. Join Vicky Lason, PhD Candidate in Entomology, to learn about the future of insects as food! The speaking portion will be followed by Q&A and the opportunity to snack on edible insects! Brought to you by the Insect Ambassadors of the University of Wisconsin.

