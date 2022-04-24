press release: USA | 2005 | 35mm | 82 min.

Director: Stuart Gordon

Cast: William H. Macy, Rebecca Pidgeon, Joe Mantegna

Director Gordon’s adaptation of David Mamet’s one-act play follows everyman Edmond Burke (Macy) as he visits a tarot reader who tells him “You are not where you belong.” Walking out on his job and his family, Edmond immerses himself in a big city underworld of violence and prostitution, believing he’s found the answer to the most existential of questions. “This is a small film with a big payback, like a series of tableaux that illustrate how a mild mannered Mr Everyman can become viciously untamed” (Derek Malcolm, London Evening Standard).

