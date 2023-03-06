The effects of accountability policies on teaching work in Brazil

press release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program. The events are free and open to the public. Room 220.

About the presentation: The presentation will address the emergence and consolidation of results-based regulation modes in Brazil, focusing on their manifestations in accountability policies formulated and implemented in several states. The analysis highlights the effects of fragmentation and hybridization in public education policies in a federal country, resulting from the tension between transnational, national, regional, and local regulatory dynamics. With an approach supported by the theory of ‘multi-regulation’ of educational policy, and based on empirical research results on the effects of Performance-Based Assessments (PBA) policies on teaching work in four states in the north-eastern region of the country, the analysis unfolds in three dimensions: (a) the Brazilian incorporation to the transnational circuits of datafication; (b) the mosaic of accountability policies in Brazil, focusing on the effects of interventions by different public powers in the daily work of teachers and school principals; c) the effects on the teachers’ professionalism, especially on aspects related to autonomy and collective work. Oliveira, D. A. (2018) The teaching profession in the context of New Public Management. In: Normand, R.; Min, L.; Carvalho, L.M.; Oliveira, D.A.; Levasseur, L. (Org.). Education Policies and the Restructuring of the Educational Profession. 1ed. Singapore: Springer Nature Singapore, v. 1, p. 162-183. Oliveira, D. A.; Carvalho, L. M. (2021) Performance-based accountability in Brazil: trends of diversification and integration. In: Grek; S.; Maroy; C.; Verger, A. (Org.). World Yearbook of Education 2021: Accountability and Datafication in the Governance of Education. 1ed.New York: Routledge, v. 1, p. 157-173.

About the presenter: Dalila Oliveira is a Professor of Public Policies in Education at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), researcher PQ1A and member of the Board of Directors of CNPq (National Research Council). Coordinator of the Study Group on Educational Policy and Teaching Work (http://www.gestrado.net.br). Postdoctoral fellow at the Institute of Education of the University of London (2014), at the Université de Montréal, Canada (2006) and at the State University of Rio de Janeiro (2005). PhD in Education from the University of São Paulo (1999), Master in Education (1992) and Bachelor of Social Sciences (1986) from UFMG. President of the National Association of Graduate Studies and Research in Education (ANPEd) between 2009 and 2013. General Coordinator of the Latin American Network of Studies on Teaching Work (RedEstrado) between 2003 and 2018. Coordinator of the International Research Networks (IRN/WERA) Education Policies and the Restructuring of the Educational Profession Facing the Challenges of Globalization between 2015 and 2018. Coordinator of the Education Section of the Latin American Studies Association (LASA) between 2016 and 2018. She was a visiting professor at several foreign universities in Latin America and Europe. Author and co-author of several books, book chapters and articles in national and international journals, she develops studies and research with an emphasis on Public Policy in education and teaching work in Latin America.