ONLINE: Defining Moments from COVID-19

press release: The Thompson Center is pleased to partner with the UW-Superior Link Center to present a discussion on leadership in COVID-19. Lieutenant Governor Barnes will share his story and reflections as we near the one-year anniversary of Governor Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order, issued on March 25, 2020. The reflection will include defining moments as a leader, where we were at the start of the pandemic, where we are now, and what Lt. Governor Barnes hopes to see in the future. Afterward, there will be time for questions and answers. Please pre-submit your questions to Emily Groves at egroves1@uwsuper.edu. This is the fourth presentation of four in the series: “Bridging Civic and Public Health during Pandemic Times.” More information can be found at the UW-Superior website.