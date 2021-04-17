ONLINE: Embodying Mindfulness

press release: Online Session: Saturday, April 17, 2021, 9am-Noon, $30

The bamboo that bends is stronger than the oak that resists. ~ Japanese proverb

Explore mindfulness through movement practices of walking, qigong and yoga as complements to sitting or standing meditation. Moving with awareness and attention to energy, we can enhance strength, flexibility and resilience to support us in these times of great change and challenge. All practices can be adjusted according to your body’s needs.

This course will take place in a live, online session that will not be recorded to maintain confidentiality. You will need access to an internet connection along with a computer or tablet that can run the Zoom application.

No refunds after Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

Instructors: Vincent Minichiello, MD; Lisa Thomas Prince, MPH

Notes: Contact the UW Health Mindfulness Program for partial financial assistance or UW Health employee discount, (608)265-8325.