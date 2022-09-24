media release: Let the melodic sounds of the Emerson String Quartet wash over you as you witness part of their final tour. With nine GRAMMYs®, three Gramophone Awards, the Avery Fisher Prize, and Musical America’s “Ensemble of the Year” award, the Emerson String Quartet has maintained its status as one of the world’s premier chamber music ensembles since its founding in 1976. Named after the American poet and philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson, the Quartet premiers breathtaking new works by some of today's most esteemed composers, keeping its repertoire fresh, influential, and exciting.

Program:

LUDVIG VAN BEETHOVEN

String Quartet in E minor, Op. 59 No. 2

String Quartet in B-flat Major, Op. 130

Grosse Fuge in B-flat Major, Op. 133

This performance is part of the David and Kato Perlman Chamber Music Series and made possible by the David and Kato Perlman Chamber Music Fund.

Single tickets will be available for purchase starting in August 2022. Union Members save 10% on full-price tickets!

$65 / $50 / $30

UW-Madison Students: $10

Youth (17 and under): $20

Virtual: $25

Click here for the most up-to-date information about COVID-19-related health and safety protocols.