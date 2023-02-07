The Endless Crisis: An Analysis of the Socio-Political Situation of Peru

press release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program for the LACIS Lunchtime Lecture, Tuesdays at noon. The events are free and open to the public.

The Feb. 7 lecture is by by Christian Fidel Revilla Arizaca, an incoming master's degree student.

Please note that this lecture will be given virtually via Zoom; however, we will be livestreaming it in 206 Ingraham if you would like to watch it with us there.