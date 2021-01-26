ONLINE: Energy and Biobased Products

media release: The Wisconsin Energy Institute's (WEI) Forward in Energy Forum brings together experts from across UW–Madison to address the many dimensions of our global transition to clean energy systems. Through sustained, cross-disciplinary dialogue, forum participants find new ways to advance campus energy research through new collaborations and partnerships, discover new insights that can be translated into public policy, and explore the social, political, and economic aspects of a wide variety of clean energy technologies.

Jan. 26: They say the stone age didn’t end for a lack of stones. What’s the future for biofuels and bio-based materials in a world of cheap oil and gas? What strategies are start-ups using when they can’t easily match the price of fossil fuel-based competitors? Join us on January 26 as we explore the challenges and opportunities of developing and marketing bio-based products — from fuels to fabrics, plastics to personal care products — and how the traditional petroleum and chemical industries are responding.

Moderator: Kieran Furlong, senior fellow, COWS, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Speakers:

William Banholzer, research professor, honorary fellow of chemical & biological engineering, UW-Madison

Rachel Brenc, chief of staff to CEO of Lanzatech

Charles Dimmler, co-founder and CEO of Checkerspot

Beth Baker Bannerman, chief engagement & sustainability officer of Amyris