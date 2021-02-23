ONLINE: Energy and Housing Justice

media release: The Wisconsin Energy Institute's (WEI) Forward in Energy Forum brings together experts from across UW–Madison to address the many dimensions of our global transition to clean energy systems. Through sustained, cross-disciplinary dialogue, forum participants find new ways to advance campus energy research through new collaborations and partnerships, discover new insights that can be translated into public policy, and explore the social, political, and economic aspects of a wide variety of clean energy technologies.

Feb. 23: Discriminatory policies and practices in the U.S. have made communities of color more susceptible to the impacts of pollution and climate change. Yet these communities face a higher burden for energy costs. People of color are more likely to reside near major sources of air pollution, are more vulnerable to heat, flooding, and other climate impacts, and are less able to retrofit their homes to be more energy efficient or produce solar energy.

Join us on February 23 to discuss the factors lead to these inequities, and how we can improve access to affordable, sustainable, and resilient housing. Register here.

Moderator: Marah A. Curtis, Vilas Distinguished Professor of Social Work, UW–Madison

Speakers:

Denise Abdul-Rahman, regional field organizer for Midwest/Plains States (Regions III and IV) NAACP Environmental and Climate Justice Program

Justice Castañeda, executive director, Common Wealth Development

Abigail Corso, chief strategy officer, Elevate Energy