Energy Challenges & Creative Solutions for Global Health

press release: Join us on Tuesday, December 5, from 9-10am (note the earlier time of day), when Giri Venkataramanan, GHI Advisory Committee Member and professor of electrical and computer engineering at UW–Madison's College of Engineering, leads the conversation, "Energy Challenges and Creative Solutions for Global Health."

Panelists include: Rebecca Alcock, PhD student in the Analytics for Human Development Lab at the UW–Madison's Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering, College of Engineering; Mou Riiny, Project Manager and Electrical Engineer at Village Help for South Sudan; and Maitreyee Marathe, PhD student in UW–Madison's Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, College of Engineering, and a student member of the Wisconsin Electric Machines and Power Electronics Consortium (WEMPEC).

Visit GHI's website for more information: ghi.wisc.edu.