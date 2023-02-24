Entanglement + Chants and Dances for Hand

media release:

ENTANGLEMENT: USA | 2022 | DCP | 27 min.

CHANTS AND DANCES FOR HAND: USA | 2016 | DCP | 39 min.

Director: Larry Gottheim

Larry Gottheim has been a key figure in American experimental cinema for nearly five decades. Combining conceptual and formal sophistication, Gottheim’s two most recent works included in this program survey the boundary between natural process and human agency, offering varied perceptions of deceptively simple subjects that concatenate into feasts of light, color, texture, movement, and sound.

