ONLINE: Entrepreneurons

media release: Join representatives from three Wisconsin businesses as they share what their companies are doing to become more sustainable and how they are justifying the investment of time and money. You'll come away with a better understanding of how businesses can lead on the issue of sustainability and what can be done.

Moderator: Tom Eggert, emeritus, UW-Madison

Panelists:

Ben Austin, sustainability lead, J.H. Findorff & Son

Katie Lorenz, founder, Campo Alpaca

Jeff Thompson, former CEO, Gundersen Health System

Register at warf.org/entrepreneurons for this FREE event. This event is open to the public.