press release: Sustainability as a Business Proposition

Sustainability as a Business Proposition: How attention to resources, energy and the environment can add up to a winning market strategy is free and open to the public.

Commercializing environmentally sound technologies is the focus of this month’s WARF-D2P Entrepreneurons, which is presented in partnership with the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies.

Join WARF’s Senior Director of Ventures and Accelerator Greg Keenan as he moderates a panel featuring UW-Madison scientists and startup company leaders advancing solutions focused on sustainability and renewable resources.

Panelists:

Kevin Barnett, Pyran

Shawn Kaeppler, Agronomy

Margaret Lumley, Chemistry

Bu Wang, Engineering

This event will be followed by an informal networking reception (conditions permitting) and the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies’ Sustainable Success lecture. It will be held at the Discovery Building and will also be livestreamed on Zoom.