Entrepreneurons

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: Building a winning startup team: Dos, don'ts and maybes 

Wednesday, November 10 | 4 p.m. | Discovery Building*

Getting the team right is one of the first things a startup needs to address. Hear from experts and practitioners about sure bets, common mistakes and how to adjust.

Moderator: Aimee Arnoldussen, D2P

Panelists:

  • Ginger Auchter, Carex Consulting Group
  • Faraz Choudhury, Immuto Scientific
  • Greg Keenan, WARF
  • Rebecca Menefee, M3 Elevate
  • Anne Smith, UW-Madison Law & Entrepreneurship Clinic

*This event, part of Startup Madison Week, will also be available online.

Careers & Business, Lectures & Seminars
608-263-2500
