Entrepreneurons

press release: Building a winning startup team: Dos, don'ts and maybes

Wednesday, November 10 | 4 p.m. | Discovery Building*

Getting the team right is one of the first things a startup needs to address. Hear from experts and practitioners about sure bets, common mistakes and how to adjust.

Moderator: Aimee Arnoldussen, D2P

Panelists:

Ginger Auchter, Carex Consulting Group

Faraz Choudhury, Immuto Scientific

Greg Keenan, WARF

Rebecca Menefee, M3 Elevate

Anne Smith, UW-Madison Law & Entrepreneurship Clinic

*This event, part of Startup Madison Week, will also be available online.