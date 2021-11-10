Entrepreneurons
UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: Building a winning startup team: Dos, don'ts and maybes
Wednesday, November 10 | 4 p.m. | Discovery Building*
Getting the team right is one of the first things a startup needs to address. Hear from experts and practitioners about sure bets, common mistakes and how to adjust.
Moderator: Aimee Arnoldussen, D2P
Panelists:
- Ginger Auchter, Carex Consulting Group
- Faraz Choudhury, Immuto Scientific
- Greg Keenan, WARF
- Rebecca Menefee, M3 Elevate
- Anne Smith, UW-Madison Law & Entrepreneurship Clinic
*This event, part of Startup Madison Week, will also be available online.
Info
UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Careers & Business, Lectures & Seminars