media release: Hosted by Music Teachers National Association UW–Madison, Sarah Marty presents a workshop and presentation on “Entrepreneurship for Musicians.” Free.

Sarah Marty is an arts producer and educator who teaches entrepreneurship and arts leadership for the Bolz Center at the Wisconsin School of Business and a course on Hamilton: An American Musical for the Department of Theatre and Drama at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Her professional career includes extensive experience in artistic collaboration and administrative leadership, a passion for sharing the arts with broader audiences, a strong background in working collaboratively with stakeholders at multiple organizations on a wide variety of projects, and 15+ years as an educator in the UW System.