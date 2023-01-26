media release: Poland, Italy | 2022 | DCP | 86 min. | Polish, French, Italian with English subtitles

Director: Jerzy Skolimowski

Cast: Sandra Drzymalska, Isabelle Huppert, Lorenzo Zurzolo

This immersive fantasia depicting the life of a donkey topped “Best Film of 2022” lists in The New York Times and Artforum, and was a close runner-up most everywhere else. The eponymous mule’s odd odyssey begins when he is separated from his lifelong role in a traveling circus. EO goes on to a series of misadventures throughout Europe, witnessing the entire spectrum of human experience through his dark, soulful eyes. “No movie that I’ve seen this year has moved me as deeply, made me feel as optimistic about cinema or engaged me with such intellectual vigor” (Manohla Dargis, The New York Times).

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

PREMIERES: BEST OF 2022!

The latest and greatest in global cinema comes to Madison! Our popular new Thursday-night Premieres series that began last fall has been extended to Thursday nights from January 26-February 23! Join us for early or exclusive looks at the most exciting films being created today from all corners of cinema, ranging from major new works by arthouse icons, invigorating debut features, action-packed international blockbusters, and the year’s most beloved documentaries. This calendar’s selection includes several titles that ranked high on most critics “Best of 2022” lists, like EO, Saint Omer, and Aftersun. This series was made possible by a generous donation from an anonymous cinephile.