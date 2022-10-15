UW Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free I No ticket required.

media release: Eric Delgado DMA Lecture Recital

Eric Delgado, composer

Shelby Miller, flute

Heidi Keener, flute

Maddie Leischner, clarinet

Gretchen Hill, bass clarinet,

Trevor Healy, horn

Jasmin Bolaños, horn

Oliver Smith, trumpet

Adam Nissenbaum, trombone

Chris Fiol, tuba

Madelyn Kudronowicz, percussion

……

Program

Variations on Cielito Lindo for 10 musicians Eric Delgado

……

Eric Delgado is a doctoral candidate in music composition at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, working on his dissertation under the guidance of Les Thimmig.

A native of San Diego, California, Eric has a bachelor’s degree in music from the University of California, Berkeley and a master’s degree in composition from the University of Miami in Florida. His previous teachers include Ken Ueno, Cindy Cox, Charles Mason, Dorothy Hindman, Lansing McLoskey, and Laura Schwendinger.

In 2020, Eric received a Graduate School Fellowship to start his doctoral studies and is currently a teaching assistant for Music in Performance: Music 113 at UW–Madison. He previously served as band director at the Children’s Creative and Performing Arts Academy of San Diego and as lecturer in the Department of Music Theory and Composition at the University of Miami.