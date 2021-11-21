Esther Delamater
UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
UW Mead Witter School of Music student concert. Free.
media release: Esther Delamater Master’s Viola Recital
Esther Delamater, viola
Micah Behr, piano
Program
Capriccio for Solo Viola, Op. 55 Henri Vieuxtemps (1820-1881)
Concerto for Viola and Orchestra William Walton (1902-1983)
I. Andante comodo
II. Vivo e molto preciso
III. Allegro moderato
Intermission
Sonata for Solo Viola Op. 25, No.1 Paul Hindemith (1895-1963)
I. Breit
II. Sehr frisch und straff
Sonata in F minor, Op. 120, No. 1 Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)
I. Allegro appassionato
II. Andante un poco Adagio
III. Allegretto grazioso
IV. Vivace