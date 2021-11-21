Esther Delamater

UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

UW Mead Witter School of Music student concert. Free.

media release: Esther Delamater Master’s Viola Recital

Esther Delamater, viola

Micah Behr, piano

Program

Capriccio for Solo Viola, Op. 55      Henri Vieuxtemps (1820-1881)

Concerto for Viola and Orchestra      William Walton (1902-1983)

I. Andante comodo

II. Vivo e molto preciso

III. Allegro moderato

Intermission

Sonata for Solo Viola Op. 25, No.1     Paul Hindemith (1895-1963)

I. Breit

II. Sehr frisch und straff

Sonata in F minor, Op. 120, No. 1       Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

I. Allegro appassionato

II. Andante un poco Adagio

III. Allegretto grazioso

IV. Vivace

Music
608-263-5615
