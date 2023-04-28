media release: The Center for Journalism Ethics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison will host its 14th annual journalism ethics conference at the Wisconsin Institutes for Discovery on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Madison, Wisconsin. The conference is free, open to the public and made possible by generous sponsorships from craig newmark philanthropies and the Evjue Foundation.

Called “Ethics, Urgency & Climate Journalism,” the conference will bring together news media professionals, non-profit news leaders, media innovators, academics, climate change communicators, students and the public to address the ethical dimensions of covering climate change for our local, state, national and global communities.

schedule:

Keynote 9:00 AM CT: “Justice and Journalism’s Climate Challenge” BY JUSTIN WORLAND

Panel 1 10:10 AM CT: WHO IS GETTING HEARD ON CLIMATE?

Panel 2 11:10 AM CT: MEETING THE MOMENT: BREAKING DOWN BARRIERS TO CONVEYING CLIMATE URGENCY

12 PM CT: LUNCH

12:45 PM CT: SHADID AWARD PRESENTATION with judging chair Lucas Graves

1:00 PM CT: WISCONSIN’s CHANGING CLIMATE: SCRATCHING BENEATH THE SURFACE with Steve Vavrus, senior scientist at the Nelson Institute for Climactic Research

PANEL 3 1:20 PM CT: WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? PROMISES & POSSIBILITIES