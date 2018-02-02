Evening of Storytelling

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: American Indian Studies presents the 21st Annual Evening of Storytelling. Traditional American Indian storytelling in indigenous languages followed by translation.

 Feb. 2, 2018 7-9 PM, H.F. DeLuca Forum, Wisconsin Institute for Discovery 330 N. Orchard Street

 Sponsored by the Departments of Comparative Literature & Folklore Studies, Anthropology, English, Linguistics, and American Indian Studies. This event is made possible by funding from the Anonymous Fund and Kemper K. Knapp Bequest.

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
