press release: American Indian Studies presents the 21st Annual Evening of Storytelling. Traditional American Indian storytelling in indigenous languages followed by translation.

Feb. 2, 2018 7-9 PM, H.F. DeLuca Forum, Wisconsin Institute for Discovery 330 N. Orchard Street

Sponsored by the Departments of Comparative Literature & Folklore Studies, Anthropology, English, Linguistics, and American Indian Studies. This event is made possible by funding from the Anonymous Fund and Kemper K. Knapp Bequest.

https://www.facebook.com/ events/1832820150093703/