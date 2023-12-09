media release: Everlasting Faint

A world premiere reading of a new opera by Scott Gendel, music; Sandra Flores-Strand, libretto

Ticket includes entry to pre-show talk with Scott Gendel and Sandra Flores-Strand at 2 pm in Collins Recital Hall.

In 1897, Elva Heaster Shue was murdered by her husband Trout in Greenbrier, WV. The coroner dismissed her death as natural causes (“everlasting faint,” a dismissive diagnosis for women’s unexplained deaths in those times). But after her mother Mary starts receiving nightly visits from Elva’s ghost, along with other ghosts from Trout’s past, she pushes to bring Trout to trial and to justice, fighting alongside those ghosts, through layers of bias in cases involving crimes against women.

University Opera presents a world-premiere reading of a brand new opera, Everlasting Faint. Based on the legend of the Greenbrier Ghost with libretto by Sandra Flores-Strand and music by Scott Gendel, this work is both an entertaining old-fashioned ghost story as well as a serious piece that addresses cases of bias involving crimes against women.