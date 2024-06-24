Everything Everywhere All at Once

UW Memorial Union-Terrace 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

USA | 139 min | R | BluRay | Dirs. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, the film is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can't seem to finish her taxes. (rottentomatoes.com)

Watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxN1T1uxQ2g

