press release: Wisconsin Film Festival presents a sneak peek of: Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

USA | 146 min | R | DCP | Dirs. Daniels

Monday, April 4 @ 7pm, Marquee, Union South

Fresh from its ecstatic premiere at SXSW, the Wisconsin Film Festival presents a special sneak peek of Everything Everywhere All at Once. Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, the film is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can't seem to finish her taxes.

UW-Madison students attending the screening will have the opportunity to reserve FREE tickets to the upcoming Wisconsin Film Festival, April 7-14! Check out the lineup at wifilmfest.eventive.org, bring your WisCard, and come ready to score some tix.

Watch the Trailer Here: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=wxN1T1uxQ2g

