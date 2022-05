media release: T he exhibition, Evolving Graphic Design, will take place from May 24 to June 24, 2022, at UW-Madison.

For many years, graphic design was largely a predominantly white and European-centric field rooted in the Bauhaus and print design principles. But visual design education is rapidly shifting from a Western, print-centric area to a diverse, global one that eagerly employs emerging technology. This exhibition showcases evolving graphic design education, research, and techniques beyond print, crossing boundaries among creative coding, 3D printing, guerrilla projection, speculative design, performative sound, data visualization, human-centered design, augmented reality with activism, inclusive graphic design, and cultural identity impacted by globalization.

Exhibition Period: May 24, 2022, to June 24, 2022

Gallery Place: Art Loft Gallery and Backspace Gallery, University of Wisconsin Madison

Closing Reception: June 24, 2022, 6 pm, Art Loft Gallery, Art Lofts Building

Symposium, Evolving Graphic Design, June 23-24, 2022, from noon to 6 pm. Art Loft Conference Room

The Art department, University of Wisconsin Madison

111 N Frances St, Madison, WI 53703

Participating Exhibitors:

Yeohyun Ahn, Assistant Professor, UW-Madison

Dori Griffin, Assistant Professor, University of Florida

Heather Quinn, Assistant Professor, Washington University in St.Louis

Chris Hamamoto, Assistant Professor, California College of the Arts

Moon Jung Jang, Associate Professor, University of Georgia

Mia Cinelli, Assistant Professor of Graphic Design, University of Kentucky,

Pouya Jahanshahi, Associate Professor of Graphic Design, Oklahoma Sate University

Lisa Maione, Assistant Professor, Kansas Art Institute.

Ting Zhou, Assistant Professor, University of Connecticut

Justin Lincoln, Associate Professor, Whitman College

Alex Braidwood, Associate Professor, Iowa State University

Taekyeom Lee, Assistant Professor, Iowa State University

Archana Shekara, Associate Professor, Illinois State University

Adam DelMarchelle, Assistant Professor, Wilson College

Mihyun Kim, Assistant Professor, Texas State University

Hairi Han, Associate Professor, Benedictine University

Jing Zhou, Associate Professor, Monmouth University

Visakh Menon, Adjunct Professor, (CUNY) NY City College of Technology

Henrique Nardi, lecture at UW Madison

Ben Evjen, Assistant Professor of Practice in Graphic Design, University of Nebraska, Lincoln,

Miriam Martincic, Assistant Teaching Professor of Graphic Design, Iowa State University,

David Versluis, Emeritus Professor of Art (Graphic Design), Dordt College

Roy R. Behrens, Emeritus Professor of Art and Distinguished Scholar, University of Northern Iowa

Also SEGD, an international design organization for design professionals, features this exhibition at https://segd.org/ university-wisconsin-madison- hosts-exhibition-evolving- graphic-design

It is funded by Wisconsin Alumni Foundation and Bringtingham Fund.