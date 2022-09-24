media release: Hong Kong | 1993 | DCP | 97 min. | Cantonese with English subtitles

Director: Johnnie To, Ching Siu-Tung; Cast: Maggie Cheung, Michelle Yeoh, Anita Mui

In this post-apocalyptic sequel to The Heroic Trio, Hong Kong’s water supply has fallen into the hands of a masked maniac intent on seizing political power—forcing Wonder Woman, Thief Catcher, and Invisible Girl to settle their differences and once again unite to stop him. Notably darker in tone than its predecessor, Executioners finds director Johnnie To continuing to push his whirlwind action set pieces to new heights of cartoon craziness while adding grungy, dystopian atmosphere and a fresh dose of anti-authoritarian attitude.

