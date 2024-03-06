Expanding Mindscapes: A Global History of Psychedelics

media release: Please join the Borghesi-Mellon Psychedelic Pasts, Presents & Futures Workshop for a presentation and discussion with Dr. Erika Dyck. As psychedelic substances enjoy a resurgence in clinical and popular discussions, we recognize their diverse histories and trajectories. In this presentation she will examine some of the different histories that have surfaced over time, drawing attention to some of the new voices emerging in this space. The psychedelic renaissance of the 21st century has been to date focused on reviving the clinical applications of psychedelics, while the religious and cultural uses remain on the margins. In Expanding Mindscapes our authors examine a more diverse set of origin stories, suggesting that the current trends and patterns might also benefit from a revisiting of these divergent pasts.

Erika Dyck is a Professor and Canada Research Chair in the History of Health & Social Justice at the University of Saskatchewan. She is the author or editor of several books and articles on the history of psychedelics, including: Psychedelic Psychiatry (2008); Psychedelic Prophets (2018), A Culture’s Catalyst (2016) Wonder Drug (2021), Acid Room (2022), Expanding Mindscapes (2023), and Psychedelics: A Visual Odyssey (2024). Erika was the co-editor of the Canadian Journal of Health History (2015-2023) and is currently the President of the Alcohol and Drugs History Society.

RSVP is required and space is limited; Please RSVP here.

You can find out more about the Borghesi-Mellon Psychedelic Pasts, Presents & Futures workshop here!