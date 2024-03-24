media release: USA| 1985 | 35mm | 109 min.

Director: Joe Dante

Cast: Ethan Hawke, River Phoenix, Jason Presson

Junior high-schooler Ben (Hawke, in his first movie), the recipient of interstellar psychic instructions for space travel, recruits nerdy pal Wolfgang (Phoenix) and tough kid Darren (Presson) to help him build a spacecraft out of a rusted Tilt-a-Whirl carriage. The boys’ odd and surprising journey beyond the stars and their encounter with alien life is rendered with a bounty of classic movie references and the usual satirical flourish that fans have come to expect from director Dante, here making his follow-up to the blockbuster smash Gremlins.

