ONLINE: Exploring COVID-19 Vaccines for Kids

press release: COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 12 are coming soon.

Join us for a virtual conversation with experts on the front lines of pediatric vaccine development and public health.

Hear the latest on vaccine clinical trials for children 5-11, where we stand on vaccines for kids under 5, and the state of the public health effort to combat the pandemic. Experts will also share the latest information on vaccine boosters, vaccine hesitancy, and COVID-19 treatments.

Speakers:

Dr. James Conway, MD, FAAP

Co-Principal Investigator of Moderna KidCOVE COVID-19 vaccine study for children

Professor of Pediatrics, UW-Madison School of Medicine & Public Health

Director, Office of Global Health – UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health

Medical Director, UW Health Immunization Program

Associate Director, UW-Madison Global Health Institute

Pediatric Infectious Diseases Fellowship Program Director

Dr. William Hartman, MD, PhD

Co-Principal Investigator of Moderna KidCOVE COVID-19 vaccine study for children

Assistant Professor in Anesthesiology – UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health

Principal Investigator for UW AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial

Principal Investigator for UW COVID-19 convalescent plasma trial

Principal Investigator for three UW Regeneron clinical trials to treat COVID-19

Dr. Jasmine Zapata, MD, MPH, FAAP

Chief Medical Officer and State Epidemiologist, Bureau of Community Health Promotion, Division of Public Health, WI Department of Health Services

Assistant Professor – UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health

Co-Chair of the Governor’s Health Equity Council Subcommittee on Power, Access, and Representation

Co-Chair of the Wisconsin Maternal Mortality Review Team

Consider submitting a question with your registration. Your question may be included in the conversation with Drs. Conway, Hartman and Zapata. You are also encouraged to participate in the live chat during the event.