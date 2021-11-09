ONLINE: Exploring COVID-19 Vaccines for Kids
press release: COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 12 are coming soon.
Join us for a virtual conversation with experts on the front lines of pediatric vaccine development and public health.
Hear the latest on vaccine clinical trials for children 5-11, where we stand on vaccines for kids under 5, and the state of the public health effort to combat the pandemic. Experts will also share the latest information on vaccine boosters, vaccine hesitancy, and COVID-19 treatments.
Speakers:
Dr. James Conway, MD, FAAP
- Co-Principal Investigator of Moderna KidCOVE COVID-19 vaccine study for children
- Professor of Pediatrics, UW-Madison School of Medicine & Public Health
- Director, Office of Global Health – UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health
- Medical Director, UW Health Immunization Program
- Associate Director, UW-Madison Global Health Institute
- Pediatric Infectious Diseases Fellowship Program Director
Dr. William Hartman, MD, PhD
- Co-Principal Investigator of Moderna KidCOVE COVID-19 vaccine study for children
- Assistant Professor in Anesthesiology – UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health
- Principal Investigator for UW AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial
- Principal Investigator for UW COVID-19 convalescent plasma trial
- Principal Investigator for three UW Regeneron clinical trials to treat COVID-19
Dr. Jasmine Zapata, MD, MPH, FAAP
- Chief Medical Officer and State Epidemiologist, Bureau of Community Health Promotion, Division of Public Health, WI Department of Health Services
- Assistant Professor – UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health
- Co-Chair of the Governor’s Health Equity Council Subcommittee on Power, Access, and Representation
- Co-Chair of the Wisconsin Maternal Mortality Review Team
Consider submitting a question with your registration. Your question may be included in the conversation with Drs. Conway, Hartman and Zapata. You are also encouraged to participate in the live chat during the event.