media release: A lecture by Karl Schlögel. Sponsored by the Center for European Studies and the Center for German and European Studies (CGES)

5:00 pm, 206 Ingraham Hall, 1155 Observatory Drive

About the lecture: The Soviet Union is gone, but its ghostly traces remain, not least in the material vestiges left behind in its turbulent wake. What was it really like to live in the USSR? What did it look, feel, smell, and sound like? In this lecture, Karl Schlögel will present from his recent book, The Soviet Century, a spellbinding epic that brings to life the everyday world of a unique lost civilization. Drawing on Schlögel’s decades of travel in the Soviet and post-Soviet world, and featuring more than eighty illustrations, The Soviet Century is vivid, immediate, and grounded in firsthand encounters with the places and objects it describes.

https://europe.wisc.edu/event/ karl-schloegel-exploring-the- soviet-century