Exploring Wellness and Belonging through the Arts

media release: Badger Talks Live: Quick Picks is a short-form (15 min) virtual talk series featuring talent from the University of Wisconsin-Madison which brings exciting happenings, resources and talent to the people of Wisconsin and beyond. This Black History Month, the Division will highlight the various ways in which the arts create and activate spaces of belonging at UW–Madison, and in turn, improve individual well-being through conversations with arts faculty and staff, guest artists, and students.

The discussion on arts & wellness and arts & belonging at UW–Madison continues with Gabrielle Javier-Cerulli, Wheelhouse Studios Program Director, and Division of the Arts Director Chris Walker.

Organizers: UW-Madison Division of the Arts, Badger Talks