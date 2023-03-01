press release: UW Havens Wright Center lecture, on Zoom.

Thea Riofrancos is an Andrew Carnegie Fellow (2020-2023), an Associate Professor of Political Science at Providence College, and a member of the Climate and Community Project. She is the author of Resource Radicals: From Petro-Nationalism to Post-Extractivism in Ecuador (Duke University Press, 2020), the co-author of A Planet to Win: Why We Need a Green New Deal (Verso Books, 2019), and currently writing Extraction: The Frontiers of Green Capitalism. Her peer-reviewed research has appeared in World Politics, Perspectives on Politics, and Global Environmental Politics, among others, and her public writing has appeared in venues such as The New York Times, Foreign Policy, Dissent, n+1, and The Guardian.

Co-sponsored by the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and the Office of Sustainability at UW-Madison.