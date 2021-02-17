ONLINE: Fabio Saggin

Mead Witter School of Music livestream concert, via YouTube.

media release:Fabio Saggin – Lecture recital: “The Influence of Perez Dworecki on the Development of the Brazilian Viola Repertoire”

with Micah Behr, piano

Hamel Music Center I Collins Recital Hall. No in-person attendance.

……….

Program

Sonata for viola and piano (1950) Mozart Camargo Guarnieri (1907-1993)

I. Tranquilo

Three pieces for viola and piano (1957) César Guerra-Peixe (1914-1993)

I. Allegro moderato

II. Andantino; III. Allegreto

Chorinho (1965) João de Souza Lima (1898-1992)

Sonata for viola and piano (1967) Radamés Gnattali (1906-1988)

II. Adagio

Sonatina (1976) Ernst Mahle (b. 1929)

I. Lento

Concertino, transc. for viola and piano Perez Dworecki (1920-2011)

……….

“The Influence of Perez Dworecki on the Development of the Brazilian Viola Repertoire” is the title of this lecture recital.

Perez Dworecki was a Hungarian-Brazilian violist who lived from 1920 to 2011. He influenced so many Brazilian composers to write for viola in a time when the Brazilian viola repertoire was very limited.

This lecture recital will include a short bio of Perez Dworecki and selections from five Brazilian works influenced by Perez Dworecki and one of his own.