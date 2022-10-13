media release: Join us for our FREE webinar series! These engaging mini-webinars are 30 minutes including Q&A. Mini-webinars are free, but registration is required. Please click on the topics below to register. Webinars will be recorded for later viewing.

SERIES 4: FALL INTO WINTER GARDENING OCTOBER 13-27

Thursday, October 13, 12:00 p.m.: Tips for Getting Landscape Plants Ready for Winter, presented by: Lisa Johnson, Horticulture Outreach Specialist, UW-Madison Division of Extension, Dane County. Even though the days are getting shorter and winter is around the corner, your gardening tasks are not done yet! Join us to learn about how to protect susceptible plants from snow and cold damage. We will also talk about proper mulching and watering to help your plants through the fall and survive the winter.

Registration Link: https://uwmadison.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Fdx11AaAQrardFPsBGjzJw

Thursday, October 20, 12:00 p.m.: Protecting Young Trees from Animal and Other Damage Over Winter, presented by: Diana Alfuth, Horticulture Outreach Specialist, UW-Madison Division of Extension Pierce and St. Croix Counties. In winter, young trees are prone to a variety of hazards. Be prepared to mitigate that damage by learning how to protect young trees from potential wildlife damage and how to effectively protect trunks from winter sunscald damage.

Registration Link: https://uwmadison.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ma1k392fTYeaoB7Sj_Cp0w

Thursday, October 27, 12:00 p.m.: Maintaining Your Festive Houseplants, presented by: Janell Wehr, Horticulture Outreach Specialist, UW-Madison Division of Extension Wood and Marathon Counties. Festive houseplants are common gifts that you may give or receive. Learn how to keep a poinsettia, Christmas cactus, Norfolk Island Pine and other favorite gift plants thriving. We’ll cover requirements including light, watering, fertilizer, and humidity.

Registration Link: https://uwmadison.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0-1kRfTsREaUKp28yfY–w