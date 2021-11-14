Family Nature Walk

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: This walk is a fun and fascinating way for families with children elementary age and younger to explore the natural world. Wear sturdy closed-toe shoes and come prepared for weather and insects. Walks take place rain or shine, except in unsafe weather. Adults must attend. Free, no registration required. Event capacity is limited. Meet at the Visitor Center.

Info

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Environment, Kids & Family
608-263-7888
Google Calendar - Family Nature Walk - 2021-11-14 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Family Nature Walk - 2021-11-14 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Family Nature Walk - 2021-11-14 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Family Nature Walk - 2021-11-14 13:00:00 ical