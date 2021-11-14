Family Nature Walk
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: This walk is a fun and fascinating way for families with children elementary age and younger to explore the natural world. Wear sturdy closed-toe shoes and come prepared for weather and insects. Walks take place rain or shine, except in unsafe weather. Adults must attend. Free, no registration required. Event capacity is limited. Meet at the Visitor Center.
Info
Environment, Kids & Family