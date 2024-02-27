media release: Focus on the Humanities

Francine Hirsch

Alice D. Mortenson/Petrovich Distinguished Chair of Russian History, UW-Madison

Family Ties: An Entangled History of Russia, America, and Germany in the 20th Century

Presented in partnership with the Institute for Research in the Humanities.

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 5:00 PM, Elvehjem Building, Room L160, 800 University Ave.

Francine Hirsch is the Alice D. Mortenson/Petrovich Distinguished Chair of Russian History at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she teaches courses on Soviet history, Modern European history, and the history of human rights. She received her PhD in History from Princeton University in 1998. Her first book, Empire of Nations: Ethnographic Knowledge and the Making of the Soviet Union (2005), received several awards, including the Herbert Baxter Adams Prize of the American Historical Association and the Wayne S. Vucinich Prize of the Association for Slavic, East European, and Eurasian Studies. Her second book, Soviet Judgment at Nuremberg: A New History of the International Military Tribunal after World War II (2020), won four book prizes including the George Louis Beer Prize of the American Historical Association and the 2021 Certificate of Merit for a Preeminent Contribution to Creative Scholarship from the American Society for International Law. Hirsch has also published op-eds and thought pieces in The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, The New Republic, Time, Lawfare, Just Security, and other outlets. Her new book project investigates the history of Russian-American-German entanglement, with a focus on economics, science, culture, and diplomacy.